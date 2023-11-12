Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Grows By 472.0%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 472.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Down 13.4 %

OTCMKTS BABYF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,073. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 207.13% and a negative return on equity of 164.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

