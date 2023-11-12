Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 384.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,000 shares, a growth of 384.7% from the October 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.
About FIBRA Prologis
