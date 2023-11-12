Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 384.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,000 shares, a growth of 384.7% from the October 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.6 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

