Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Increases By 397.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
INVO Bioscience Stock Up 90.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 71,831,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.29. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $25.40.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 7,630.09% and a negative net margin of 858.88%.
Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience Company Profile
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than INVO Bioscience
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.