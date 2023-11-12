Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Increases By 397.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

INVO Bioscience Stock Up 90.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 71,831,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.29. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $25.40.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 7,630.09% and a negative net margin of 858.88%.

Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $882,000.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

