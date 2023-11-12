Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Decreases By 34.2%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IONR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,969. ioneer has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

