Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Expands By 401.4%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 401.4% from the October 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,943. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $458,347,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

