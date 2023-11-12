Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 452.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,700 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 484,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,416. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 408,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,389 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

