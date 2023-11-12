Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Drops By 84.0%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKOYY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 8,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske raised shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Further Reading

