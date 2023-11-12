Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Increases By 49.4%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Minerva Surgical Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of UTRS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.42. 2,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

