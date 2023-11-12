Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Drops By 53.9%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 23,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.98. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.54. Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, major shareholder Corp Symetryx sold 129,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $185,915.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 207,336 shares of company stock valued at $325,511 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

