Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Drops By 53.9%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 23,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.98. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.54. Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeuBase Therapeutics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.