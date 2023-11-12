Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 54.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 131,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

