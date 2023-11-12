Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 54.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 131,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
