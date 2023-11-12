Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Decreases By 29.8%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Prada Stock Down 3.8 %
Prada stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 5,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $7.86.
Prada Company Profile
