Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Decreases By 29.8%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Prada Stock Down 3.8 %

Prada stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 5,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

