Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Decreases By 62.5%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
Shares of SLLDY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,945. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.73.
Sanlam Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanlam
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.