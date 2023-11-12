Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Decreases By 62.5%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

Shares of SLLDY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,945. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.73.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.