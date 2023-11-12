Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Drops By 33.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 411,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $36.89.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
