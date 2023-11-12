Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Drops By 33.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 411,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.