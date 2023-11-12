Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Drops By 33.3%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232. Servotronics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The conglomerate reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Servotronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Servotronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

