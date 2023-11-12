Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 53.1%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the October 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.6 days.
Signify Price Performance
OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $24.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Signify has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $38.85.
About Signify
