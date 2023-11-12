Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 53.1%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the October 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.6 days.

Signify Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $24.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Signify has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $38.85.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

