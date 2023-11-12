Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Expands By 76.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

STPGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 1,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

