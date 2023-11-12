Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Drops By 34.9%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

