Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Declines By 35.1%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Surrozen by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Column Group LLC raised its holdings in Surrozen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 91,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.04. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

