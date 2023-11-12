Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Grows By 200.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Shares of Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $2.67 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

