Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Decreases By 93.3%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 515,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

