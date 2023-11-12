Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Drops By 81.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the October 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.1 %
TMRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 161,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,128. Texas Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Texas Mineral Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Mineral Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.