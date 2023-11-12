Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Drops By 81.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the October 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.1 %

TMRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 161,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,128. Texas Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

