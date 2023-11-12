Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Increases By 162.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 162.4% from the October 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

