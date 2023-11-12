Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Expands By 261.2%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 261.2% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

