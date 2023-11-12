Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Decreases By 97.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 85,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,661. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

