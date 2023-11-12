Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 120.9%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Trend Micro Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,524. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.29). Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
