Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 29.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TSR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

TSR Stock Performance

TSR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. TSR has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Featured Articles

