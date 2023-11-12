Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Increases By 89.0%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the October 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNB shares. TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

UNB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

