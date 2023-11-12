Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Decreases By 29.3%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Unitil Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,902. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $776.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.
Unitil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Unitil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
