Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Grows By 48.8%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.