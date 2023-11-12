Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 33.3%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 22,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,515. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $35,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

