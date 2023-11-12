Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Declines By 85.4%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
UITB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.40.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
