Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Declines By 85.4%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 941.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 237,633 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

