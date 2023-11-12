Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Rises By 364.0%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 364.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

ZOZO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

