Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the October 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $91.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

