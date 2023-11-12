Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.0 days.

Siltronic Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS SSLLF traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $92.05.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSLLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Siltronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.