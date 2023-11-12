Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in October

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Sino Land stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Friday. Sino Land has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.
About Sino Land
