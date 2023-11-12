Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 96,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 569,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Articles

