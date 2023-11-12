Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 9,399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,361.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 130 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.81.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

