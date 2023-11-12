Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 9,399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,361.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 130 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
