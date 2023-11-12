Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,587,700 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the October 15th total of 689,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

SWDHF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

