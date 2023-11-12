Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,587,700 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the October 15th total of 689,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
SWDHF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
