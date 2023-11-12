Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Snam Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 63,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Snam has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNMRY. Societe Generale lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

