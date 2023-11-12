SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SoftBank Stock Performance
Shares of SOBKY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,069. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.
About SoftBank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.