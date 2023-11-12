SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of SOBKY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,069. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

