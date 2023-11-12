Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Up 328.6% in October

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

FUND traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,617. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.