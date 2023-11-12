SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 61.1% in October

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

