Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,031.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

STAEF remained flat at $17.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

