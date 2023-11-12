Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Starpharma Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Starpharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 554. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Starpharma has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
About Starpharma
