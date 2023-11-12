Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in October

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stelco

Stelco Price Performance

About Stelco

Stelco stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Stelco has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.