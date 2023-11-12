Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

STLXF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Stellar AfricaGold alerts:

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.