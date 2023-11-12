Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
STLXF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
