Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 264,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,241. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 333.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

