STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises about 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TUGN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

