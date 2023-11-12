StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

APAC stock remained flat at $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

