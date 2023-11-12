STP One Day Volume Hits $13.55 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $136.38 million and $13.55 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,166.45 or 1.00073863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001731 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0700309 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $13,210,740.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

